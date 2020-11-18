Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. (ALPP) Welcomes Spencer Gore to the Team as a Corporate Strategy Consultant

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2020 / Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd., (OTCQB:ALPP) a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, welcomes Spencer Gore to the team as a corporate strategy consultant. On November 13th, 2020, the company entered into a two-year agreement with Mr. Gore with three primary goals. The first was to help in the transfer of IP associated with the sale of Impossible Aerospace to Alpine 4. The second was to help Alpine 4 capitalize on Mr. Gore's extensive knowledge of commercial drones and his experience in battery technologies. Finally, the company feels that Mr. Gore's time spent with Tesla and Space X will help Impossible Aerospace execute on the growing demand from the US Air Force for domestically made electric aircraft.

Mr. Gore had this to say, "I am thrilled to join the Alpine 4 team for the next chapter of Impossible Aerospace. Our company has spent the past four years developing unique, defensible technology to enable drones with unrivaled performance. Now, with Alpine 4's manufacturing prowess and revenue engine, it's time to scale. I am honored to be given the opportunity to help oversee Impossible's future product, technology, and business strategy, and will be there every step of the way to ensure a smooth merger of our companies."

Kent Wilson, CEO of Alpine 4, had this to say. "Experience always plays well with initiative and the addition of Mr. Gore to the Alpine 4 team will pay great dividends as we roll out our plans to build Impossible Aerospace into the nations leading electric aircraft manufacturer.

Spencer Gore, based out of Silicon Valley, was the founder and chief executive officer of Impossible Aerospace Corporation since 2016. He previously served as a battery design engineer at Tesla Motors, where he developed the world's longest-range electric vehicle battery for the Model S. Prior to that, Gore also developed aerospace technology at both SpaceX and NASA Goddard Space Flight Center. He is an alumnus of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, where he studied physics.

Contact: Kent B. Wilson, CEO or Ian Kantrowitz, VP of Investor Relations

investorrelations@alpine4.com

www.alpine4.com

Forward-Looking Statements: The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date hereof and reflects Alpine 4 most current assessment of its historical financial performance. Actual financial results filed with the SEC may differ from those contained herein due to timing delays between the date of this release and confirmation of final audit results. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties, including the uncertainties surrounding the current market volatility, and other factors the Company identifies from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Although Alpine 4 believes that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Alpine 4 disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements for subsequent events.

SOURCE: Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/617296/Alpine-4-Technologies-Ltd-ALPP-Welcomes-Spencer-Gore-to-the-Team-as-a-Corporate-Strategy-Consultant