Donation to highlight positive impact that music can have on mental well-being

FINEOS Corporation (ASX:FCL), the leading core platform for life, accident and health insurance globally, and Limelight Health, a leading North American provider of quoting, rating and underwriting solutions for group and voluntary employee benefits, partnered with The George Center Foundation to commit charitable support to the organization's mission of turning music therapy into a nationally recognized healthcare field, and making it more accessible to those in need. The donation took place last Thursday, Nov. 12th during a virtual concert to celebrate Limelight Health's full transition to FINEOS.

"We have been thrilled by the turnout at our virtual concerts this year. The Limelight Health Sunset Concert was extra special, because we were able to use our platform to raise awareness for mental health and benefit an amazing charity," said Jason T. Andrew, CEO of Limelight Health. "It was great to see our customers and partners, employees, and their family members share their incredible talents, as well as executives allowing themselves to be vulnerable enough to share their personal journeys and challenges with mental health. We are moved to bring inspiration, innovation and transformation to the market, and music is just one avenue we are using to do so."

While the concert was a celebration, it was also to raise awareness for the importance of mental health and the positive impact that music can have on mental well-being. With this goal in mind, FINEOS Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) proudly partnered with The George Center Foundation for this virtual concert to shed light on mental health awareness and support them in their mission. The charity aligns closely with the FINEOS vision of "A world where protection from illness, injury and loss is accessible to everyone."

"At Unum, we see firsthand the impact of stress on the mental health of the 14 million workers and their families we help protect," said Unum Chief Operating Officer, Mike Simonds. "It's so important to prioritize mental health as well as physical health and efforts like the Limelight Health Sunset Concert help to build momentum and reduce stigma around this topic."

"At The George Center Foundation we strive to use music as a way to move our hearts and breaths closer to synchrony and eliminate a piece of what makes this pandemic-related aloneness so isolating. Music is truly a means of bringing people together, and we're so excited to be partnering with Limelight Health and FINEOS for their Sunset Concert as they share our passion for music and music therapy," said Hannah Rinehart, LPMT, MT-BC, Neurologic Music Therapist and Executive Director at The George Center Foundation. "We're so thankful to both organizations for their contribution."

The event included virtual appearances from:

"Raising awareness for this cause and benefitting The George Center Foundation with a virtual concert was the perfect way to honor the Limelight Health brand and celebrate our two companies and cultures coming together," said Michael Kelly, CEO of FINEOS. "As we sunset Limelight Health, this marks the start of a new dawn for FINEOS as the only complete end-to-end SaaS core insurance product suite for the global life, accident, and health industry."

The George Center is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization that provides therapeutic and educational opportunities to individuals?with (and not limited to)?neurologic, developmental, and neurodegenerative diseases. As part of this partnership FINEOS together with their employees and clients continue to generously donate and sponsor this wonderful cause.

About FINEOS Corporation

FINEOS is a leading provider of core systems for life, accident and health insurers globally with 7 of the 10 largest group life and health carriers in the US as well as 6 of the largest life insurers in Australia. With employees and offices throughout the world, FINEOS continues to scale rapidly, working with innovative progressive insurers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The FINEOS Platform provides clients full end to end core insurance administration and includes the FINEOS AdminSuite core product suite as well as add-on products, FINEOS Engage to support digital engagement and FINEOS Insight for analytics and reporting.

For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com.

