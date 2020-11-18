AI-enabled Testing Tools Market to Grow at a Stellar CAGR of 13% over the Forecast Period, 2020-2030: Future Market Insights

Market players are focusing on research & development and deployment of ML-based various agent archetype to remain ahead of the competition.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2020 / Future Market Insights: The AI-enabled testing tools market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 13% during the assessment period 2020-2030. The market is primarily driven by growing digital transformation and technological revolution in the telecom industry to offer comprehensive variety of services to users.

"AI has assisted telecom companies' scale up revenues and growth, together with enhancing network capacities and letting faster processing of huge amounts of data. With use of connected devices rise steeply, more CSPs are jumping on the bandwagon, discovering the potential of AI-enabled testing tools market." concludes the FMI analyst.

Key Highlights

North America will remain epicentre of value-capture prospects, due to sturdy presence of technology pioneers.

AI enabled solutions will witness a rise in investment over the forecast period.

ML and pattern recognition technology category will continue to account for a highest revenue share during the forecast period.

Quality and User Experience (UX) to gain traction throughout the forecast period.

Drivers

AI enabled testing tools offer efficient customer service and network operation, thus pushing market growth.

Self-healing testing are likely to boost the overall market growth throughout the forecast period.

Consistent rise in bandwidth expectations, traffic volume, network size, and service complexity, is swaying CSPs to fulfil innovative approaches for network operations and customer assurance, hence fueling the market growth.

Restraints

Technical challenges such as finding the right skills and experience, reliable test environment and building flexible test automation architecture can hinder the market growth.

ML (Machine learning) still necessitates lots of training data, which interprets into several actual human work, thus limiting the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

COVID-19 pandemic has fast-tracked the implementation of AI-enabled testing tools to help companies leverage them to their benefit. With WFH (work from home) being accepted as the new normal amid the crisis, deployment of enterprise-level ICT (information and communication technology) is rising. Furthermore, telecom operators are banking on automation enhancement tools and remotely operable solutions to ascertain finest functioning and counter lag in efficiency. This, in turn, is encouraging market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies operating in the AI-enabled Testing Tools market are testim, Sauce Labs Inc., ReTest GmbH, Appdiff, Inc., SOFY, ReportPortal.io, Eggplant, Diffblue Ltd., Functionize Inc., apptest.ai Inc., AutonomIQ, mabl Inc., SeaLights, Applitools and testRigor. The companies are increasingly investing in research & development activities to remain ahead of curve.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the AI-enabled Testing Tools market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights according to Solution (AI-based Tools(Data Wrangling and Pre-processing, Data Visualization, Feature Selection and Reduction and Others)and Services(Professional Services and Managed Services)), Technology(Machine Learning and Pattern Recognition, Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Computer Vision and Image Processing), and Application(Agility and Coverage(Test and Maintenance Case Generation and Test and Maintenance Optimization), Quality and User Experience (UX)(Coverage and Risk Analytics and Defect Prediction and Prevention),Efficiency and Time-to-Market(Test Automation, Infrastructure Optimization and Data Analytics)), across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

