BERLIN, November 18 (WNM/Environmental and Resource Economics/Ulrich von Lampe) - Since the protest actions of the "yellow vests" in France began in 2018, the following is a much heard argument: as poorer households spend a higher proportion of their income on energy they would be particularly affected if climate policy makes greenhouse gas emissions more expensive. But, that does not generally correspond to reality. In many cases, carbon pricing can reduce the gap between rich and poor. This is ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...