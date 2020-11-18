Secure_Thingz_accelerates_secure_prototyping_and_production_with_extended_provisioning_platform_for_Renesas_RX_MCU_Family

UPPSALA, Sweden, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Desktop Provisioner now supports Renesas E2 emulator Lite (E2 Lite), enabling secure programming and provisioning of applications based on Renesas RX Family of microcontrollers (MCUs) to protect critical intellectual property, inhibit malware injection, and support advanced device onboarding

Cambridge, United Kingdom / Uppsala, Sweden-November 18, 2020-Secure Thingz, an IAR Systems Group company, announced support for Renesas E2 Lite in Secure Desktop Provisioner, a component of the company's secure prototyping and production platform Secure Deploy. Together with the recently announced Security Development Environment Embedded Trust version 1.50, the platform enables rapid development, implementation, prototyping and volume production of secure embedded applications based on Renesas RX MCUs.



Secure development, programming and provisioning are crucial in meeting the demands of secure industrial IoT applications and achieving the IEC 62443 standard specifications. IEC 62443 demands unique personalization of devices to achieve sufficient security for many applications, and to protect from a range of attacks such as ransomware and attacks from sophisticated hackers. Secure provisioning provides unique characteristics to every device being produced. This enables every programmed device to be identified and acted upon, whether this is to provide authentication, or to enable updates to be targeted to a single device, or a group. Secure Desktop Provisioner makes provisioning straight forward.



"We recognize the importance of security throughout the development and production cycle. Our collaboration with IAR Systems delivers reliable and high-performance solutions for innovative embedded designs. With the added expertise from Secure Thingz, we are able to support the next generation of industrial IoT design with the security it needs," said Daryl Khoo, Vice President, Marketing, IoT Platform Business Division, Renesas.



"IoT security standards, such as IEC 62443, are rapidly impacting all aspects of the IoT", said Haydn Povey, Founder and CEO, Secure Thingz / General Manager Embedded Security Solutions, IAR Systems. "Purchasing decisions are now being made based on achieving the right level of security, and end users are requiring their equipment be resilient against cyber-attacks today, and into the future. To achieve robust systems that can be managed and updated, and to protect customers from future malware and ransom, it is critical that security must be implemented from inception, throughout the design, development and implementation phases."



IAR Systems provides the complete C/C++ compiler and debugger toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench with exceptional design flexibility for embedded developers working with the extensive Renesas product portfolio. The offering was recently extended with build tools supporting implementation in Linux-based frameworks for automated application build and test processes. More information is available at www.iar.com/renesas.



Secure Desktop Provisioner with Renesas E2 Lite support is available for Renesas RX MCU Family as part of the Security from Inception Suite, a complete set of tools and services for implementing and customizing security in embedded applications. More information about the complete security offering from IAR Systems and Secure Thingz is available at www.iar.com/security.

