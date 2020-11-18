NOTICE, 18 NOVEMBER 2020 SHARES LEHTO GROUP OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE The share of Lehto Group Oyj is traded without right to share issue as of 19 November 2020. Trading code: LEHTO ISIN code: FI4000081138 Orderbook id: 121152 Ratio: 2:1 (One subscription right given for each share, two subscription right entitles to subscribe for one share) Subscription price: EUR 0,70 / share Subscription period: 25 November 2020 - 10 December 2020 First day of trading without right to share issue: 19 November 2020 Record date: 20 November 2020 The orderbook LEHTO (id 121152) will be flushed on 18 November 2020 after market close. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260