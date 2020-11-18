Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood Partners Promotes Dan Martinson to Associate

Middle-Market Investment Banking Firm Continues Growth in 2020

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2020 / Boxwood Partners a middle-market investment banking firm based in Jupiter, FL, announced the promotion of Dan Martinson as the company's newest associate.

Boxwood Partners provides sell side advisory services to clients in the middle market. The firm has advised on six transactions to date in 2020, including home service franchisors, online training and education, and label manufacturing.

Martinson joined Boxwood as an analyst in June 2019. He has played an integral role in Boxwood's transactions this year, particularly those involving franchisors.

Prior to coming to Boxwood, Martinson worked as an Audit Senior for Deloitte's Audit and Assurance Practice. He earned his B.S.B.A in Accounting from the E. Claiborne Robins School of Business at the University of Richmond in 2016.

"Dan has been an important part of the Boxwood team's success since joining the firm a year and a half ago and is very deserving of his promotion to associate," said J. Patrick Galleher, Managing Partner of Boxwood Partners. "Dan's accounting and client-relationship background have been very complementary to the collective experience of the team and services Boxwood provides. I fully expect him to play an integral role in Boxwood's continued growth in the years to come."

"I feel fortunate to have played a role in the success Boxwood has enjoyed this year and look forward to continuing to drive exceptional outcomes for our clients as an associate," said Martinson. "It has been exciting to see the growth of Boxwood during my time here and I believe our firm will only build upon this success in the future."

Boxwood Partners, LLC, is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, FL with offices in Richmond, VA. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve.

