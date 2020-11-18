ProLabs debuts new CFP2-DCO transceivers for long distance 100G/200G signals

TUSTIN, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProLabs, a global leader in optical networking and connectivity solutions, has launched its new CFP2-DCO coherent optical transceivers, reducing the cost of deploying 100G/200G signals at long campus-to-campus ranges.

Network operators using CFP2-DCO transceivers can transmit highly efficient dense wavelength division modulation (DWDM) signals at 100G (or 200G) data rates up to 80 kilometers without the need for amplification. Coherent optics enhance performance in edge and long haul/transport applications, such as edge-to-core or remote-to-metropolitan fiber runs.

"To achieve the data rates and reach needed to meet future data demands, core network infrastructure must evolve despite the cost," said Patrick Beard, Chief Technology Officer at ProLabs. "Migrating from current configurations to new coherent technologies not only provides immediate, cost-effective 100G relief for long haul bottlenecks, but also establishes a reliable foundation for scaling into 200G."

By integrating advanced modulation techniques and moving the digital signal processor (DSP) on-board the optic, ProLabs has minimized impairments associated with high speed DWDM signals across large distances.

ProLabs' coherent optical solutions are interoperable in environments with switches and routers from Cisco, Dell, and Edge-corE, further improving CAPEX for cost-conscious site managers.

