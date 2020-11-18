American Rebel Holdings Inc.: American Rebel Launches Home Grown Safes for the Cannabis Industry

Company Creates Dedicated Brand for Cannabis Industry's first Inventory Control Safe

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2020 / American Rebel - America's Patriotic Brand (OTCQB:AREB) and a leader in the inventory control space for the cannabis industry is proud to launch Home Grown Safes as a brand dedicated to the $35 billion cannabis industry. American Rebel's test marketing of its Inventory Control Safe has been an overwhelming success and the creation of a dedicated brand is the appropriate next step in capitalizing on the one-of-a-kind features and benefits of its Inventory Control Safe. "We have a long list of dispensary operators, growers, and processors interested in our customized Inventory Control solutions," said American Rebel National Sales Manager Brett Lafferty. "Home Grown Safes being a dedicated brand to the cannabis industry exemplifies our commitment to this product line and validates the vast opportunity that exists for Inventory Control Safes and Vault Doors and American Rebel's positioning as a leader in the industry."

American Rebel will launch HomeGrownSafes.com as the brand home on the Internet and the Company has filed trademark protection for Home Grown Safes with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

"The momentum in the cannabis industry is undeniable and American Rebel has first mover's advantage with our Inventory Control Safe," said Andy Ross, CEO of American Rebel.

Arizona, New Jersey and Montana legalized recreational marijuana possession and South Dakota legalized both recreational and medical marijuana use in the November 2020 election. 15 states have now legalized or voted to legalize recreational marijuana use. In addition to South Dakota passing their initiative to allow distribution of medical marijuana, Mississippi also legalized medical marijuana bringing the total number of states with legalized medical marijuana distribution to 36 according to a tally by NORML, a nonprofit marijuana public advocacy group. Expansion of marijuana distribution is inexorable and Home Grown Safes and American Rebel are well-positioned to benefit from this hyper-growth market.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:AREB) is a fully reporting wholesale and retail sales company of safes, concealed carry apparel and backpacks based in Lenexa, Kansas, and Nashville, Tennessee. The company recognizes the need to safely secure assets, most vital which include firearms, valuables, and secured substances; and to be concealed and safe. American Rebel is currently focused on fulfilling the need for an ever-growing gun storage solution demand as well as operate in the concealed carry market to meet the needs of nearly 20M concealed carry permit holders as well as individuals exercising their Second Amendment rights in 11 permit-less states not required to have permits. The gun safe market is a $2B sector and the concealed carry market is an over $1B sector and both sectors are poised for continued growth as gun sales have increased over 60% since 2010 and there are an estimated 400 million guns in the US alone. Additionally, American Rebel has also recognized the opportunity to meet inventory locking requirements with safe applications for cannabis dispensaries. Dispensaries are often required to lock their inventory after hours and American Rebel safes satisfy those requirements. To meet this opportunity, American Rebel designed the first Inventory Control Safe customized for the $35B cannabis industry and launched Home Grown Safes as a dedicated brand for cannabis-related products. American Rebel utilizes the Harley-Davidson model of a lifestyle brand known for their higher-priced item (motorcycles and safes) supported by lower-priced brand building items. For more information on American Rebel, go to www.AmericanRebel.com.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor

Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended: with the exception of the historical information contained in this release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or mutually impact the matters herein described for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, projected revenues from the sales of its products through its other on-line channels, estimated market for its products, and statements about achieving its other development, growth, commercialization, financial and staffing objectives. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent filing on Form S-1, annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC. Copies of these reports are available from the SEC's website or without charge from the Company.

