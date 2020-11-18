Iberdrola has agreed to supply electricity from a 590 MW solar project to nine facilities owned by German pharmaceutical giant Bayer.From pv magazine Spain Iberdrola and German pharmaceutical giant Bayer have signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for the 590 MW Francisco Pizarro solar plant in southern Spain, which is the largest PV installation currently under development in Europe. According to the terms of the 10-year contract, Iberdrola will provide electricity to nine Bayer facilities in Spain. The facilities include three factories, five R&D centers, and the company's regional ...

