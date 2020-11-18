Krch Realty Founder Kyle Krch Outlines New Offerings from Equity 1031 to Help Clients Maximize Investments

Investors can capitalize on low 1031 exchange fees while maximizing returns

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2020 / Kyle Krch, founder of Krch Realty, is happy to announce a new tax-deferred exchange company called Equity 1031.

Equity 1031 offers the option of a delayed exchange with or without a turnkey replacement option. With the latter approach, investors have the opportunity to multiply their monthly investments through Equity 1031's sister company while not having to deal with the responsibilities of being a landlord or dealing with a property management company.

The company will buy and rehabilitate a property, find qualified tenants, and then sell it back to the investor while providing a fixed monthly income. In the process, Equity 1031's sister company handles all the expenses related to the property.

The performance of individual properties is not important to investment return - instead, it is backed by the portfolio strength and diversity of Hughes Capital, which can set up a secured portfolio for investors. In addition, cash or 1031 Exchange investors can also write off depreciation from taxes, while also having the option to finance homes through a preferred lender to increase net returns.

"Our goal is to make the exchange process as easy as possible while maximizing return for investors," says Kyle Krch.

"With our streamlined services and guaranteed low fees, along with our referral programs, there's no reason to invest elsewhere."

Equity 1031 also offers Realtor Referral Programs, which can allow Realtors to potentially earn thousands with no effort. The referral programs include a 3% turnkey replacement property referral and an equity 1031 exchange referral - providing $100 for both the Realtor and the broker for each referral that signs up with Equity 1031.

For more information visit equity1031.com.

About Equity 1031

Equity 1031 is a full-service qualified intermediary and can handle any delayed 1031 exchange across the country. With turnkey replacement property opportunities and Realtor Referral Programs, it aims to maximize returns for investors without committing time and effort.

About Kyle Krch

Aside from becoming one of the youngest Ranger qualified soldiers in recent times with a background as a military intelligence analyst, Kyle Krch founded Krch Realty with his wife at the young age of 25. In 2019, he sold the company to Hughes Private Capital, becoming an owner in the Hughes Private Capital investment firm. The Hughes Private Capital/Krch family of companies now manages more than 75 million assets with more than 200 team members, planning a national rollout by 2023.

