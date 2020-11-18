Nasdaq Iceland has decided to reduce the tick size for equities, i,e, all instruments listed on Nasdaq Iceland's Main market, in the price range 0.00 - 2.00 effective on December 1, 2020. Following this change, the tick size table for equities, ETF's and equity-like instruments on Nasdaq Iceland's Main market will be as follows: Price: Current tick size table New tick size table --------------------------------------------------------------- 0.00 - 0.499 0.01 0.001 --------------------------------------------------------------- 0.5 - 0.998 0.01 0.002 --------------------------------------------------------------- 1.00 - 1.995 0.01 0.005 --------------------------------------------------------------- 2.00 - 14.99 0.01 0.01 --------------------------------------------------------------- 15.00 - 49.95 0.05 0.05 --------------------------------------------------------------- 50.00 - 99.90 0.10 0.10 --------------------------------------------------------------- 100.00 - 499.50 0.50 0.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- 500.00 - 4.999.00 1.00 1.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- 5,000.00 - 5.00 5.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that tick size table for First North Iceland will remain the same. Legal and Market Model Tick size table usage is described in INET Nordic Market Model, which is available on Rules and Regulations for the Nordic Markets. Time Schedule· -- INET Test (NTF) - as of 19th of November, 2020 -- INET Production - as of 1st of December, 2020 Support For further information concerning this notice, please contact Nasdaq Iceland. Tel: +354 525-2850 or E-mail: Exchange.ice@nasdaq.com