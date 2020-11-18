Anzeige
Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest acquires prestigious office project at top location in Antwerp

Real estate company sees opportunity for future-oriented office space in state-of-the-art renovation project of more than 14.000 m²

Intervest Offices & Warehouses acquires an office renovation project, also known as the former Mercator building, located on the Singel at Desguinlei 100 in Berchem directly opposite the well-known cultural centre of the same name, De Singel. A location with extremely good access, both by car and by public transport.

