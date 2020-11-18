Picton Property Income Ltd - Result of Annual General Meeting

Picton Property Income Limited

("Picton" or the "Company")

LEI Number: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

(The "Company")

18 NOVEMBER 2020

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today, all Ordinary and Special Business Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 14 October 2020 were duly passed.

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read alongside the Notice are noted below:

Ordinary Resolution For

% Discretion

(voted in favour)

% Against

% Abstain 1 287,210,361 96.93 2,690 0.00 9,095,689 3.07 352,087 2 287,468,057 96.90 2,690 0.00 9,185,044 3.10 5,036 3 296,606,288 99.98 2,390 0.00 50,196 0.02 1,954 4 291,737,669 98.36 2,390 0.00 4,868,631 1.64 52,137 5 295,903,771 99.76 2,690 0.00 702,429 0.24 51,937 6 296,301,335 99.90 2,690 0.00 304,666 0.10 52,137 7 296,591,233 99.99 2,690 0.00 14,968 0.01 51,937 8 285,144,158 96.13 2,690 0.01 11,462,042 3.86 51,937 9 296,330,616 99.91 2,690 0.00 275,385 0.09 52,137 10 287,132,964 96.80 2,690 0.01 9,476,646 3.19 48,528 Special Resolution For Discretion

(voted in favour) Against Abstain 11 290,377,247 97.92 2,390 0.00 6,165,174 2.08 116,016 12 295,705,508 99.69 13,805 0.01 902,301 0.30 39,214 13 286,625,095 96.63 13,805 0.01 9,970,682 3.36 51,245



Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745001







Note to Editors

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £662 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 30 September 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk.



