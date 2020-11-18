Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.11.2020
Aktie für Endspurt 2020: Ad-hoc-Meldung unterstützt alle Annahmen!
18.11.2020 | 18:40
Picton Property Income Ltd - Result of Annual General Meeting

Picton Property Income Ltd - Result of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, November 18

Picton Property Income Limited

("Picton" or the "Company")

LEI Number: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497
(The "Company")

18 NOVEMBER 2020

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today, all Ordinary and Special Business Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 14 October 2020 were duly passed.

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read alongside the Notice are noted below:

Ordinary ResolutionFor
%		Discretion
(voted in favour)
%		Against
%		Abstain
1287,210,36196.932,6900.009,095,6893.07352,087
2287,468,05796.902,6900.009,185,0443.105,036
3296,606,28899.982,3900.0050,1960.021,954
4291,737,66998.362,3900.004,868,6311.6452,137
5295,903,77199.762,6900.00702,4290.2451,937
6296,301,33599.902,6900.00304,6660.1052,137
7296,591,23399.992,6900.0014,9680.0151,937
8285,144,15896.132,6900.0111,462,0423.8651,937
9296,330,61699.912,6900.00275,3850.0952,137
10287,132,96496.802,6900.019,476,6463.1948,528
Special ResolutionForDiscretion
(voted in favour)		AgainstAbstain
11290,377,24797.922,3900.006,165,1742.08116,016
12295,705,50899.6913,8050.01902,3010.3039,214
13286,625,09596.6313,8050.019,970,6823.3651,245


Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001



Note to Editors
Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £662 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 30 September 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk.

-END-

© 2020 PR Newswire
