Picton Property Income Ltd - Result of Annual General Meeting
PR Newswire
London, November 18
Picton Property Income Limited
("Picton" or the "Company")
LEI Number: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497
18 NOVEMBER 2020
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today, all Ordinary and Special Business Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 14 October 2020 were duly passed.
Details of the proxy voting results which should be read alongside the Notice are noted below:
|Ordinary Resolution
|For
%
|Discretion
(voted in favour)
%
|Against
%
|Abstain
|1
|287,210,361
|96.93
|2,690
|0.00
|9,095,689
|3.07
|352,087
|2
|287,468,057
|96.90
|2,690
|0.00
|9,185,044
|3.10
|5,036
|3
|296,606,288
|99.98
|2,390
|0.00
|50,196
|0.02
|1,954
|4
|291,737,669
|98.36
|2,390
|0.00
|4,868,631
|1.64
|52,137
|5
|295,903,771
|99.76
|2,690
|0.00
|702,429
|0.24
|51,937
|6
|296,301,335
|99.90
|2,690
|0.00
|304,666
|0.10
|52,137
|7
|296,591,233
|99.99
|2,690
|0.00
|14,968
|0.01
|51,937
|8
|285,144,158
|96.13
|2,690
|0.01
|11,462,042
|3.86
|51,937
|9
|296,330,616
|99.91
|2,690
|0.00
|275,385
|0.09
|52,137
|10
|287,132,964
|96.80
|2,690
|0.01
|9,476,646
|3.19
|48,528
|Special Resolution
|For
|Discretion
(voted in favour)
|Against
|Abstain
|11
|290,377,247
|97.92
|2,390
|0.00
|6,165,174
|2.08
|116,016
|12
|295,705,508
|99.69
|13,805
|0.01
|902,301
|0.30
|39,214
|13
|286,625,095
|96.63
|13,805
|0.01
|9,970,682
|3.36
|51,245
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
Note to Editors
Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £662 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 30 September 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange
For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk.
