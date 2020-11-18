DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Transaction in Own Shares

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Transaction in Own Shares 18-Nov-2020 / 17:19 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST (the "Company") TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES The Company announces that on 18 November 2020 the Company purchased 20,000 ordinary shares of 1p each at a price of 90.5p per share. Following settlement of this purchase the issued share capital of the Company will be 144,725,771 Ordinary Shares, excluding 20,000 shares held in treasury. The above figure (144,725,771) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The Board has given instructions to Winterflood Securities Limited ("Winterflood") to purchase the Company's ordinary shares pursuant to the general authority approved by shareholders at the Company's AGM on 25 June 2020, subject to certain pre-determined parameters and in accordance with the Company's discount management policy. Any shares so purchased will be held in treasury. These instructions are valid until cancelled, suspended or amended and have been put in place to ensure that share repurchases may continue, if required, even when the Company is in possession of inside information, including, for these purposes, during the short period prior to the announcement of the Company's NAV per ordinary share each month. The Board shall not cancel, suspend or amend these instructions at any time when it is in possession of inside information. Any purchases will be made in accordance with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and any repurchase decisions will be made by Winterflood independently of, and uninfluenced by, the Company. The Board has established, and will implement and maintain, adequate and effective internal arrangements and procedures to ensure that the Winterflood personnel carrying out the repurchases and any others persons who may have influence on those persons are not in possession of any inside information for the duration of the repurchase instructions. The Company confirms that it is not currently in possession of any inside information relating to the Company which has not been publicly disclosed. All enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 07874 627 585 Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: POS TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 88128 EQS News ID: 1149238 End of Announcement EQS News Service

