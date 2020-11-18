Rubbermaid Commercial Products Launches New Hygen Disposable Microfiber System

The new environmental cleaning system removes 99.7% or more of tested viruses and bacteria*†

HUNTERSVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2020 / Rubbermaid Commercial Products (RCP), the global leader in the commercial cleaning industry, recently launched a new and improved line of HYGEN Disposable Microfiber Cloths and Mop Pads. The HYGEN Disposable Microfiber system assists in environmental cleaning, the first step in the disinfection process, by removing 99.7% or more of tested viruses and bacteria*† with water alone to help improve cleaning efficacy.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a spotlight on the critical importance of cleaning and disinfection across all environments. HYGEN Microfiber's science-based design and tested efficacy serves as an effective infection prevention solution in healthcare and other settings.

Additionally, the disposable nature of these cloths and mop pads encourages cleaning with a new cloth or pad for each area or task, helping to reduce cross-contamination. The cloths and pads are compatible with common disinfectants, including Quat (does not bind), Chlorine Bleach and Hydrogen Peroxide, and built-in scrubbing stripes are made of polyester to help effectively remove dirt. The cloths can be stored in the HYGEN Charging Tub, and the mop pads can be used with the HYGEN Quick-Connect Handle or HYGEN Pulse Mop providing an efficient and effective clean in any environment.

Michelle Olsen, Senior Manager on RCP's Microfiber team says, "We are extremely excited to be launching this superior product to the market, especially during this unprecedented time when environmental cleaning is imperative. We are proud of our rigorous testing and the distinguished quality and benefits that the HYGEN Disposable Microfiber line brings to the cleaning industry."

About Rubbermaid Commercial Products

Rubbermaid Commercial Products (RCP), headquartered in Huntersville, NC, is a manufacturer of innovative, solution-based products for commercial and institutional markets worldwide. Since 1968, RCP has pioneered technologies and system solutions in the categories of washroom and safety, cleaning, waste handling, material transport, and food services. RCP is part of Newell Brands' global portfolio of leading brands and continues to develop innovative products. Visit www.rubbermaidcommercial.com to learn more.

* Based on third-party testing on VCT surface with water only | EPA Est. No 92100-CHN-1

† HYGEN Disposable Microfiber Mop Pads remove 99.91% of Feline Calicivirus (surrogate for norovirus), 99.99% of Common human coronavirus OC43, 99.99% of Pseudomonas aeruginosa (Pseudo), 99.91% of Clostridioides difficile (C. diff), and 99.97% of Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). HYGEN Disposable Microfiber Cloths remove 99.97% of Feline Calicivirus (surrogate for norovirus), 99.99% of Common human coronavirus OC43, 99.99% of Pseudomonas aeruginosa (Pseudo), 99.79% of Clostridioides difficile (C. diff), and 99.70% of Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).

