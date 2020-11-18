Anzeige
PR Newswire
18.11.2020
PTC and Ansys Deliver Latest CAD Market Innovation with Creo Ansys Simulation

- Creo Ansys Simulation is the only CAD product on the market with Ansys's high fidelity solvers integrated into it.

- Alliance makes simulation-led product design a cornerstone of digital transformation by democratizing simulation.

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest enhancement to PTC's (NASDAQ: PTC) award-winning Creo computer-aided design (CAD) software includes the first CAD offering with Ansys's (NASDAQ: ANSS) high-fidelity solvers, enabling users to rapidly simulate design outcomes with a high degree of accuracy. Creo Ansys Simulation brings simulation into the modeling environment and democratizes a critical technology that can help cut costs and improve quality and time to market. The launch marks the second anniversary of the PTC and Ansys strategic alliance.

To read the full press release, please click here: https://www.ptc.com/en/news/2020/ptc-ansys-deliver-cad-market-innovation-creo-ansys-simulation.

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)
PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency, and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation - on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don't just imagine a better world, we enable it.

PTC.com @PTC Blogs

Media Contacts
PTC
Corporate Communications
Greg Payne
gpayne@ptc.com

PTC, Creo, and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

(PRNewsfoto/PTC Inc.)

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1337957/PTC_and_Ansys_Creo_Ansys_Simulation_video.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1313772/ptc_Logo.jpg

© 2020 PR Newswire
