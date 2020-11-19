Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Relay Medical: Die Sportelite setzt auf diese Covid-19-Schnelltest-Technologie!
PR Newswire
19.11.2020 | 03:16
China's high-tech industrial zones, a unique growth engine

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A news reported by China Daily:

China's State Council unveiled a major guideline on the quality development of national high-tech industrial zones in July 2020.

What is a national high-tech industrial zone? As the name implies, the zones embrace industries with the most advanced technologies.

The world's first U disk, China's first supercomputer, and its first AI chip, were all created in these zones. After over three decades of development, China's 169 national high-tech industrial zones have become the backbone of the country's scientific innovation and industrial upgrading.

Want to know more? Click to watch the video.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tIgdsP6q9gs

