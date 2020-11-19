Jared Curry and Scope 16 Announce the Blackhawk Coaching Program With Guaranteed ROI for eComm Brands

Just in Time for the Holidays, the Blackhawk Coaching Program Can Help eComm Brands Double Their ROAs in as Little as Three Weeks

TRENTON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2020 / Jared Curry, a successful young entrepreneur and founder of Scope 16, is pleased to announce the launch of his Blackhawk Coaching program.

To learn more about the Blackhawk Coaching program and/or to register, please visit https://goat.scope16.com/case-study42033186.

As Jared noted, he understands that while there are many eComm brands that want to increase their number of orders and customers, they may not want to hire a traditional marketing agency, or they may be too small to afford this type of assistance. He also knows that due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, this year has been especially rough on eCommerce businesses of all sizes.

This knowledge inspired Jared to create his Blackhawk Coaching program, which is ideal for eComm stores that want to improve their ROAS and see a marked improvement in their bottom lines.

The timing for this announcement could not be better; the holiday season is here, and eCommerce businesses around the country are hoping to end 2020 on a positive financial note.

Thanks to the Blackhawk Coaching program, Jared said eComms can double their ROAS in as little as three weeks, all without having to pay for expensive marketing agency services.

"This offer will teach them how to fish so they can eat for a lifetime," Jared said, adding that eComm brands will also no longer have to rely on pricey influencers and SEO services.

"Our program is going to be the cheapest bill you have, but they'll enable your most expensive habits."

Jared said he is looking forward to teaching his Blackhawk Coaching program and helping hardworking eComm brands to enjoy a successful end to a challenging year.

"Don't you think it's time to start looking back on hard times, instead of living them? Let us help you turn your brand into a household name."

About Jared Curry:

At 16, Jared Curry read "Rich Dad Poor Dad" by Robert Kiyosaki and it changed his life. Now, Jared is changing the face of eComm marketing. As CEO of Scope Marketing, Jared oversees a team of completely remote digital marketing geniuses. He has been featured in Thrive Global, Medium, FOX, NBC, and Yahoo Finance. For eComm business owners who want to learn more about Jared's Blackhawk System, please visit https://goat.scope16.com/case-study42033186

