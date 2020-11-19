Vancouver Mortgage Broker GLM Mortgage Group Wins Best Customer Service Award at the Canadian Mortgage Awards

This was the Second Time that Mortgage Broker Geoff Lee and His Team Won the Award for Best Customer Service in Canada, and the Seventh Time they Were Nominated

BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2020 / Vancouver Mortgage Broker Geoff Lee is pleased to announce that he and his team from GLM Mortgage Group took home the gold on August 27, 2020 at the 14th annual Canadian Mortgage Awards. The mortgage broker company was honoured in the category of Best Customer Service - Individual Office.

To learn more about GLM Mortgage Group, and to check out their free and helpful mortgage calculator tool, please visit https://www.geoffleemortgage.com/mortgage-calculator/.

As an article in the Abbotsford News noted, https://www.abbynews.com/business/abbotsford-mortgage-broker-and-team-win-top-industry-award/, this is the second time GLM Mortgage Group has won the award for Best Customer Service in Canada, and the seventh time they have been nominated.

Winners were selected by a panel of leading judges from the industry who met virtually to make the final decisions; due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards ceremony was also held virtually.

"We value our customer experience above anything else, and this is a huge honour to walk away with the award this year," Lee was quoted as saying in the article, adding that he and his team were thrilled to receive the award.

"We are grateful to everyone who nominated us, voted for us, and who has supported us this year. There are over 18,000 mortgage brokers in Canada and our team is feeling very blessed to be recognized."

The fact that GLM Mortgage Group received such an impressive award will not surprise the many clients who have worked with Lee and his team over the years.

Since GLM Mortgage Group first opened for business, they have earned a well-deserved reputation for not only their knowledge and expertise, but also for their commitment to outstanding customer service.

About GLM Mortgage Group:

As a Vancouver mortgage broker with over 28 years of experience in the investment industry, GLM Mortgage Group knows how to wade through the challenging process of getting a mortgage. Geoff Lee and his team know how important it is to have an experienced professional mortgage broker specialist available to walk people through the experience, and stay with their clients through to the very end. For more information, please visit https://www.geoffleemortgage.com/.

