JOLED Partners with Rosen Aviation to Enhance the Passenger Experience with High Performance OLEDs

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2020 / JOLED Inc. (headquartered in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan; Representative Director and President: Tadashi Ishibashi), an OLED expert and manufacturer of 4K OLED by printing technology, and Rosen Aviation LLC (headquartered in Eugene, Oregon, U.S.A.), a specialist in aviation display technology, today announced a partnership to advance the passenger viewing experience.

JOLED and Rosen will collaborate on the development and integration of medium-sized OLED displays into aircraft interiors. The two companies will leverage their respective technologies and expertise to maximize functionality and attractiveness of OLEDs in the cabin environment.

OLEDs are the display technology of the next-generation, offering benefits that industry has never experienced, such as super-thin panels, reduced weight, wide viewing angles, enhanced colors, high resolution, and nearly infinite contrast ratios.

Naoto Hikichi, Executive Officer, Head of Business Division I at JOLED, said, "We are so excited about the partnership and collaboration with Rosen to develop and integrate OLED displays into the aircraft cabin. As we manufacture medium-sized high-resolution OLED displays, we think the cabin display is a very interesting and adapted application for us. Rosen and JOLED will investigate and develop a completely awesome and first-in-class display, which will fit to every kind of new well-being scenarios the passengers will live, feel, see and enjoy in the future aircraft."

Lee Clark, Senior Vice-President Strategy at Rosen Aviation, said, "New display and sensor technologies are set to radically change the passenger experience and as a consequence aircraft interiors. Versatility and personalization of displays will be key for facilitating different onboard activities. By combining our expertise, JOLED and Rosen will develop innovative displays adapted to different use cases that enhance the passenger experience. Leveraging our vast experience, we can ensure safety, quality, and the seamless integration of displays into the aircraft cabin."

During the 2019 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition, Rosen and JOLED revealed a first illustration of their capabilities by showcasing a world premiere 22-inch 4K OLED display. At AIX 2021, scheduled in April 2021 in Germany, Rosen will launch new OLED displays in a variety of sizes.

About Rosen Aviation:

Founded in 1982, Rosen Aviation has grown to become the gold standard in the global aviation display industry. With its Eugene, Oregon facility, Rosen is now a global leader in its three areas of business: aviation displays, sensor technologies and cabin electronics. Rosen has focused its technology strategy on providing solutions for an enhanced passenger experience in tomorrow's aircraft cabin. Rosen advocates for its customers' interests by delivering on its promise to provide Visionary Insight and Precise Performance. For more information, please visit www.rosenaviation.com

About JOLED:

JOLED Inc. conducts research, development, manufacturing, and sales activities for OLED displays, their parts, materials, manufacturing equipment, and associated products. JOLED is the only company in the world that commercially produces 4K OLED displays by innovative printing method (as of August 2020, based on JOLED's research). JOLED was founded in January 2015, combining the OLED display development divisions of Sony Corporation and Panasonic Corporation, with the goal of accelerating mass production development and commercialization of OLED displays. In 2017, JOLED began shipment of its first product, the 22-inch 4K OLED display. Currently, products are being shipped for medical monitor use, for professional monitor use, and so on. In November 2019, JOLED started operation of the world's first mass-production line in Nomi city, aiming to commence mass production in 2020. For more information, please visit www.j-oled.com

About Printed OLED Displays:

OLED is a self-illuminating device that delivers superb picture quality with high contrast, high color reproducibility, and fast response rate. It also combines advantages such as an ultra-thin profile, lightweight, and flexibility. Owing to these characteristics, OLED is gaining attention as a next-generation display that will create new applications in a wide range of fields. The printing method, which is one of the production methods for OLED display, applies and forms OLED materials by printing. With its simple production processes and the flexibility to cope with diverse screen sizes, the technology is expected to represent a major innovation in OLED display production.

