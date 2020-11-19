The global hair care market size is poised to grow by USD 4.93 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hair Care Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global healthcare market is driven by innovation and portfolio extension. Consumers are on the look out for more efficient and novel products that suit their requirements and lifestyle, which is encouraging hair care marketers to launch advanced products that offer benefits such as scalp care, moisturizing benefits, and UV ray protection. In addition, customers are willing to pay for these expensive and luxury hair care products. The continuously changing and dynamic fashion trends and the rise in awareness of the availability of new, more effective, and safer hair care products has led to a significant increase in the use of these products. These advantages will drive the growth of the hair care market during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major haircare market growth came from the shampoo segment, owing to growing vendor focus and consumer inclination toward natural and organic products.

APAC was the largest haircare market growth in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the rising disposable income among the consumers in the region.

The global haircare market is fragmented. Amway Corp ., Coty Inc., Henkel AG Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter Gamble Co., and Unilever Group, are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this haircare market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global hair care market 2020-2024 is expected to have a positive impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we continue to revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Influence through Social Media and Blogging will be a Key Market Trend

The market is expected to register a CAGR of over 1%. Online retail decision-making is highly influenced by endorsements and promotion through social media platforms. These platforms help online retailers in connecting and obtaining feedback from customers and act as a decisive tool for creating new products, tracking brand and product reviews, and launching marketing campaigns. YouTube, Instagram, and Pinterest are some of the major social media tools used by most online retailers for their product launches and campaigns. These social media influencers and bloggers will be a key trend that will result in the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Hair Care Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist hair care market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hair care market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hair care market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hair care market vendors

