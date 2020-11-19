Launched at Clear Virtual 2020, the new Managed Multi-Tenant Program (MMTP) levels the playing field by allowing resellers to deliver Cherwell ITSM to smaller (~30 seat) customers by hosting on their own cloud platform

CIH Solutions is the first MTTP partner in UK Ireland

Assured Data Protection is the first Cherwell/CIH Solutions customer to benefit from the partnership

Cherwell Software, a global leader in delivering service experiences through integrated, adaptable technology that makes work flow, has today announced that CIH Solutions, the ITSM consultancy, is the first organisation to sign up to its new MMT programme in UK Ireland.

MMT or Managed Multi-Tenant Program is a new partnership model which provides a way for smaller organizations to leverage the same Cherwell features previously only available to larger enterprises, such as Cherwell ITSM and the no-code development platform. Announced just last month at Clear Virtual 2020, MMTP allows resellers and partners to host Cherwell on their own cloud platforms, providing an easier route-to-market for resellers while also lowering the TCO for smaller organizations. MMTP makes Cherwell a much more viable solution for those organizations with fewer than 30 concurrent users on their service desks, where the Cherwell platform would previously have been out-of-reach, forcing them to purchase lower cost, less sophisticated ITSM tools.

This new partnership builds on a long-standing existing relationship between the two companies, where CIH Solutions has been a Cherwell Premier partner for over six years.

Chris Hodder, MD and founder of CIH Solutions comments, "The new MMTP partnership is an exciting opportunity for us as a long-time Cherwell partner. There is strong demand for ITSM among SMEs, but until today, enterprise-grade ITSM has been out of reach of SMEs. By enabling us to host the Cherwell platform ourselves, this new partnership enables us to provide Cherwell's enterprise-level functionality at a more SME-friendly price."

"Too many organisations fail to configure their ITSM solutions effectively, so they barely scratch the surface of the benefits that they can provide to their IT service desks and workflow management. We set up CIH Solutions to ensure everyone who purchases ITSM solutions get the maximum value from them. By extending our partnership with Cherwell, we are excited to unlock the potential of ITSM to an even broader market, particularly in the SME space."

Maria Marshall, Strategic Partner Manager, EMEA, comments, "We are delighted to launch the new MMT programme and are thrilled that our long-time partner CIH Solutions is the first to adopt it in the UK Ireland. We heard loud and clear from small-to-medium sized businesses that they wished to leverage the same Cherwell platform as their enterprise counterparts. MMTP levels the playing field by providing a more cost-effective route for smaller organizations to benefit from Cherwell's ITSM and workflow management capabilities. CIH Solutions is a trusted and independent expert in ITSM so we are proud they have chosen to expand their partnership with us."

Not one to rest on its laurels, CIH Solutions has already signed up its first customer via the MMT programme; Assured Data Protection, a provider of data backup, Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity as a Service, has adopted the Cherwell ITSM/workflow solution for its client facing service desk and operations. The solution is hosted and managed by CIH Solutions.

Cherwell's core ITSM offering, Cherwell Service Management is a powerful and flexible, codeless platform that enables IT teams to implement, automate, and modernise service and support processes to meet new and evolving needs at a fraction of the cost and complexity associated with legacy, and even some modern day, ITSM tools.

For more information on Cherwell's partner programme, please visit: https://www.cherwell.com/partners/partners-overview/

