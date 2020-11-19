Today, Telestax, the leading provider of CPaaS enablement to global communications companies announced a strategic partnership with Proximus, the leader in Enterprise Solutions in Belgium. Leveraging the Telestax Restcomm platform, Proximus Enterprise introduces FlexIO, a solution designed to extend critical CPaaS services and high-demand turnkey applications to businesses serving the Belgian market.

"Today's companies need to become more digital to remain relevant. We bring to businesses the capability to communicate in the way customers and employees prefer," said Alex Lorette, Director of Enterprise Solutions at Proximus. "Not only do we embrace the most modern cloud-based multi-channel communications, but thanks to Telestax, Proximus can now execute on this new business capability across the Belgian market to companies of any size. With the FlexIO brand name we deliver next-generation communications on Belgium's best network, inspiring the solutions of tomorrow. Telestax has helped us to enable the freedom of flexible communications, integrate seamlessly, and support our customers' newest use cases."

The Telestax Restcomm platform will serve as the foundation for Proximus FlexIO, the company's CPaaS offering. FlexIO will include full CPaaS capabilities such as two-factor authentication (2FA), phone number masking, programmable SMS, and advanced voice API services including multi-language AI speech to text, dynamic IVR, and more. With these key features and advanced functionality, Proximus can supply their B2B customers with more choices for improving customer engagement.

With FlexIO, Proximus is also creating unique solutions for sectors such as government administration, healthcare, customer care, real estate, and more. For example, Proximus has created the FlexIO Smart Property Manager. This intuitive communications and issue-tracking tool has been developed for use between property managers and tenants of high-rise residential buildings to speed property repairs, rent collection, and tenant-manager communications.

In their CPaaS partner selection process, Proximus compared a series of competing solutions based on multiple criteria including functionality, reputation, innovation, and ease of use.

"We did a true side-by-side comparison and there is no doubt Telestax offers us the most flexible and customizable CPaaS platform that is purpose-built for communications providers," said Bahadir Yavuz, Manager, API Solutions at Proximus. "The Restcomm platform is game changing, with endless possibilities to build the communication journeys our customers want. Telestax also impressed us with their strong sales enablement program to ensure our sales team can be ready to penetrate the market quickly."

Some of the features that made the Telestax Restcomm platform stand out in a busy field of competitors included the ability to white label the Restcomm platform, a bring your own carrier (BYOC) option, and an intuitive visual designer.

"Our partnership with Proximus will ensure they can successfully meet their customers' CPaaS demands as the market need continues to rise," said Kevin Nethercott, Chief Commercial Officer for Telestax. "Telestax has a strong focus on helping our communications partners succeed quickly at competing with traditional CPaaS players. The Proximus team is a highly capable one and they presented some challenging questions to ensure we could meet their expectations. We are immensely proud to have won this business and Proximus is already transforming our capabilities and assets into API-driven telco services. We look forward to multiple success stories coming forth from Proximus in the following months and years."

The Proximus FlexIO CPaaS platform is available now. Learn more at https://proximusapi.enco.io. To inquire about becoming a Telestax partner, please visit http://www.telestax.com or email Telestax at mailto:info@telestax.com.

About Proximus

Proximus Group (Euronext Brussels: PROX) is a provider of digital services and communication solutions operating in the Belgian and international markets. Delivering communication and entertainment experiences for residential consumers and enabling digital transformation for enterprises, we open up a world of digital opportunities, so people live better and work smarter. Thanks to advanced, interconnected fixed and mobile networks, Proximus provides access anywhere and anytime to digital services and data, as well as to a broad offering of multimedia content. Proximus is a pioneer in ICT innovation, with integrated solutions based on IoT, data analytics, cloud and security. Proximus aims to become the reference operator in Europe through next-generation networks, a truly digital mindset and a spirit of openness toward partnerships and ecosystems, while contributing to a safe, sustainable, inclusive and prosperous digital Belgium. In Belgium, Proximus core products and services are offered under the Proximus and Scarlet brands. The Group is also active in Luxembourg under the brand names Tango and Telindus Luxembourg, and in the Netherlands through Telindus Netherlands. The Group's international carrier activities are managed by BICS, a leading international communications enabler, one of the key global voice carriers and the leading provider of mobile data services worldwide. With its 12,931 employees, all engaged to offer customers a superior experience, the Group realized an underlying revenue of EUR 5,686 million in 2019. For more information, visit www.proximus.com and http://www.proximus.be.

About Telestax

Telestax is the leading CPaaS enabler for the communications industry and creator of the award-winning Restcomm API platform. Originating in the largest industry open source community, managed by Telestax, Restcomm has been tested by over 10,000 telecom developers and contains over 6 million lines of code. As a trusted partner in real-time communications, Telestax delivers Restcomm Cloud to innovative companies around the world. When service providers join with Telestax, their customers gain the advantage of a superior network and full CPaaS capabilities such as programmable SMS and voice. With bring your own carrier options, white labeling, and a complete suite of voice and messaging APIs, service providers benefit from new revenue streams and a competitive edge in the evolving digital transformation marketplace. Restcomm Cloud removes the friction in application development and business workflow integration with user-friendly tools like the Visual Designer. The Telestax RESTful API gives experienced developers control to create robust omnichannel applications alongside technologies such as advanced IVR and intelligent chatbots. Learn more about Telestax, Restcomm Cloud, and CPaaS enablement at http://www.telestax.com today.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201119005101/en/

