Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2020) - Oculus VisionTech Inc. (TSXV: OVT) (OTCQB: OVTZ) (FSE: USF1), a cloud document protection and emerging data security provider developing innovative solutions for the data governance and compliance markets, announces the alpha release of their data privacy compliance platform "Forget Me Yes".

The "Forget Me Yes" (FMY) Software-as-a-Service API Platform specifically manages both organizational and individual Right-to-be-Forgotten (RtbF) and Right-of-Erase (RoE) compliance of structured data for California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), Nevada SB220, Washington Privacy Act (WPA), Brazil's LGPD and Europe's GDPR. Features include easy integration for Salesforce and other third parties, in-time compliance, automated persistent re-query delete including an audit trail for continuous compliance.

"With over 20+ years of custom Salesforce system integration experience, we are excited to be an active evaluation partner for this new Salesforce data privacy tool," said Jack Corrao, CEO of Corrao Group. "With the active CCPA and new CPRA data privacy regulations here in California, legal compliance has become a very high-priority within the Salesforce Enterprise ecosystem."

"FMY's Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) platform technology ensures auditable privacy and security throughout the entire compliance process," said Michael Johnson, CEO and President of OCL. "We are grateful to work with the Corrao Group team and welcome the opportunity for continued collaboration in the months ahead."

"We are excited to be part of this ever expanding worldwide RegTech industry and look forward to reporting on more development and product offering details as we progress," stated Rowland Perkins, CEO of Oculus VisionTech.

About Corrao Group

The Corrao Group https://corraogroup.com/ has helped hundreds of Salesforce customers customize the platform to their business in order to maximize their Salesforce investment. They have been providing custom Salesforce consulting services including configuration, development, implementation, integration, analytics and ongoing support for Sales, Service, and Marketing Clouds since 2002.

About Oculus

Oculus, http://ovtz.com/, is a cyber security company that creates systems for document and multimedia protection to combat tampering and digital piracy. Utilizing proprietary technology originally created for embedding digital watermarking video-on-demand (VOD) systems, Oculus has created a Cloud-based document protection system based on embedded digital watermarking. The Company's systems, services and delivery solutions include document, still image and motion video digital watermark solutions and documents, photographs (still image) and video content protection. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Oculus was founded by experts in image processing and is operated by an experienced management team.

About OCL

OCL Technologies https://www.ocltechnologies.com/, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oculus, is specifically focused on providing enterprise organizations and individuals with highly-secure data privacy tools that provide sustained and continuous global regulatory compliance of data subject rights. Headquartered in San Diego, California, OCL Technologies was founded by industry veteran storage technology experts and is operated by an experienced management team.

