The dental CAD-CAM market is expected to grow by USD 422.68 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market will have a positive impact due to the spread of COVID-19. The expansion of the geriatric population and the rising number of dental practitioners has created new opportunities for vendors operating in the market. In addition, factors such as the rising prevalence of oral pre-cancer, oral cancer, oral candidiasis, and dental caries will foster market growth during the forecast period.
The high demand for dental cosmetic surgeries is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. The increasing demand for tooth whitening, veneers, tooth-colored inlays, tooth-colored onlays, tooth-colored crowns, and bonding among consumers has been driving the global cosmetic dentistry market. This, in turn, is fueling the growth of the global dental CAD-CAM market. However, the requirement of huge investments to afford high maintenance and the implementation cost associated with CAD-CAM systems will hamper market growth.
Dental CAD-CAM Market: Product Landscape
Based on the product, the market witnessed superior growth in the dental practices CAD-CAM systems segment in 2019. The growth of the segment is driven by the increasing number of dental service organizations (DSOs). Also, the growth of the market will be significant in the segment over the forecast period.
Dental CAD-CAM Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 30% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The market growth in North America is driven by factors such as the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, high level of awareness among patients, reliable and robust reimbursement framework, and the high prevalence of dental caries.
Companies Covered:
- 3Shape AS
- Align Technology Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- DATRON AG
- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
- Hexagon AB
- KaVo Dental GmbH
- Planmeca Oy
- Straumann Holding AG
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
