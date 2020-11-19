LightPath Technologies, Inc.: LightPath Technologies Partners to Expand Business Opportunities in Israel

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2020 / LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)("LightPath," the "Company," or "we"), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer and integrator of proprietary optical and infrared components and high-level assemblies, is excited to announce a new sales partner to promote and sell its expanding portfolio in Israel.

Founded in 1983, ROSH Electroptics has established itself as one of the leading distributors/representative companies in Israel and has been ISO qualified since 1996. The team at ROSH provides expertise in optical components and opto-mechanics to support OEM customers and custom solutions in areas including Fiber-Optics, Laser Diodes, Medical Life Sciences and Infrared Imaging Systems.

"I am excited to have ROSH join our partnership network to expand our business in Israel. They bring a wealth of optical expertise with a problem-solving approach and many long-term relationships." says Mark Palvino, LightPath's Vice President of Global Sales.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) is a leading global, vertically integrated provider of optics, photonics and infrared solutions for the industrial, commercial, defense, telecommunications, and medical industries. LightPath designs and manufactures proprietary optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and proprietary Black DiamondTM ("BD6") chalcogenide-based glass lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. The Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with manufacturing and sales offices in Latvia and China.

LightPath's wholly-owned subsidiary, ISP Optics Corporation, manufactures a full range of infrared products from high performance MWIR and LWIR lenses and lens assemblies. ISP's infrared lens assembly product line includes athermal lens systems used in cooled and un-cooled thermal imaging cameras. Manufacturing is performed in-house to provide precision optical components including spherical, aspherical and diffractive coated infrared lenses. ISP's optics processes allow it to manufacture its products from all important types of infrared materials and crystals. Manufacturing processes include CNC grinding and CNC polishing, diamond turning, continuous and conventional polishing, optical contacting and advanced coating technologies.

For more information on LightPath and its businesses, please visit www.lightpath.com.

