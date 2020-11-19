Mobiquity Technologies Promotes Awareness of COVID Testing

Testing Locations See Increased Traffic as a Result of Campaign Exposure

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2020 / ???Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:MOBQ), a leading provider of next-generation advertising technology, releases an overview of advertising efforts to raise awareness of community-based COVID-19 testing facilities. Using Mobiquity's proprietary, location-based advertising platform, testing facilities partnered with local municipalities to increase traffic to testing sites in an effort to better address COVID-19 infections within their communities.



Campaigns promoting local testing began running at state-wide levels in early September to raise awareness of the need for testing and the locations of local testing sites. Initial awareness of the need and availability of testing was demonstrated through an observed 9% increase in traffic to testing sites among people exposed to the campaign.

In October, campaigns shifted toward a local messaging and media strategy with details directing people where testing was available within their immediate community. A testing site traffic lift of 13% was observed among those people exposed to the more hyper-local ad targeting.

Additional insights were generated to help municipalities better plan for future testing site promotions:

On average, it took eight days from first ad exposure to when a visitor arrived at a testing location (these sites did not require a reservation at the time of the campaign).

Data by testing location varied due to the regional nature of media costs, but the cost-per-visit nationwide was $11.09, generating a return on ad spend investment greater than 900% on average.

Creative with local government endorsement messaging increased click response by up to 30%.

Campaigns ran across a multitude of web site and mobile phone app categories, with news sites such as Washington Post, Boston Globe, USA Today and Fox among the more popular categories generating testing site visits, demonstrating a high social cause awareness among those who sought tests.

Each testing site pulled visitors from an average of 7.6 miles travel distance, while some people traveled up to 13 miles to arrive at a facility.

"Our platform was built to help regional brick-and-mortar locations generate hyper-local, targeted messaging and campaigns," said Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity. "We are proud to have applied our capabilities toward generating real-world evidence that benefits communities, helps keeps people safe, and businesses open."

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:MOBQ) www.mobiquitytechnologies.com, is a next-generation, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The Company maintains one of the largest location-based audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its data services division. Mobiquity Technologies' Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com) provides programmatic advertising technologies and insights on consumer behavior.

