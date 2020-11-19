-Large section of Uchi volcanics incorporated into English River Sub Province Package

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2020) - Golden Goliath Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GNG ) (OTC Pink: GGTHF) (FSE: GGZ) The focus of the ongoing drill program on the west grid has moved from the northern trend of IP anomalies along the interpreted trend of the Pakwash Fault to the southern trend of IP anomalies and shear zones as announced in the November 10, 2020 news release. Two holes, K20-11 and K20-12, on line 200E have discovered a wide section of Uchi type basalts and porphyry within the English River Sub Province suite of rocks, which is a new phenomenon not known previously. Hole K20-12 (see figure 2) was drilled to 180m at -50 degrees north to test IP anomalies south of Hole K20-11. It intersected basalts and porphyry the whole length of the hole but was intruded by many pegmatite dikes and some granite, leaving over 75% of the hole in Uchi rocks. Hole K20-12 came below the collar of hole K20-11 which had Uchi basalts and porphyry in the upper part of that hole. Wide spread disseminated pyrite in these Uchi rocks explained some of the IP anomalies. Hole K20-11 had a 13m section of disseminated sulphides, whereas hole K20-12 had a 14m section which correlated to the IP anomalies on line 200E and also had wide spread disseminated sulphides in the remaining Uchi type rocks. Some pegmatites also contained disseminated pyrite which might have been picked up as they passed through Uchi rocks. The porphyry has been metamorphosed, however, the "robins egg blue" quartz was preserved (see photos on Company website).

A 40m section of sheared porphyry was encountered in the lower part of hole K20-11 as this hole passed into tuffaceous rocks seen in hole 06. Small segments of porphyry then re-appeared as the hole was being completed. There appears to be a metamorphic front defining the English River boundary with Uchi rocks where biotite is the dominant mica in English River and sericite mica is the hallmark of the Uchi rocks.







Figure 1: Red Lake District Properties including the Kwai and SLF properties of Golden Goliath

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4761/68549_8d5e9098349ad872_002full.jpg

This discovery opens up a large area of the property to further gold exploration in areas considered to be all English River rocks. Numerous anomalies occur on the eastern part of this 10 km long Kwai property that would fall into this category. Drilling is continuing on the south side of the West Grid.







Figure 2: West Grid Completed and proposed Drill Holes

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4761/68549_8d5e9098349ad872_003full.jpg

This news release has been reviewed by Robert S. Middleton P.Eng who is acting as QP for this phase of the exploration under the NI 43-101 requirements.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Paul Sorbara, MSc, PGeo

CEO, Golden Goliath Resources Ltd.

