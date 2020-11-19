Digital Forensics Market to Record a Stellar CAGR of 14.7% over the Forecast period 2020-2030: Future Market Insights

Market players in the digital forensics market are focusing on launching advanced digital forensics solutions to maintain growth.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2020 / Future Market Insights: The digital forensics market is poised to grow at a remarkable pace, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.7% throughout the assessment period 2020-2030. Higher adoption of digital forensics solutions can be mainly attributed to rising cases of cyber-attacks and threats in the government, law enforcement sectors, along with others.

"Growing implementation of AI in digital forensics together with escalating cyber threats will drive the global digital forensics market expansion over the assessment period." comments the FMI analyst.

Digital Forensics Market - Key Highlights

North America to remain the key beneficiary in the global market since the region is an early adopter of modern technologies.

Computer forensics remains highly preferred by the end-user sectors starting from BFSI to military services.

The hardware components category is likely to retain its dominance among other segments throughout the forecast period.

Government & law enforcement to remain key beneficiaries among other end users over the projected period.

Digital Forensics Market - Drivers

Surging usage of handheld devices and smartphones is fueling demand for digital forensics.

The growing adoption of cloud security solutions, by IT & telecommunication, BFSI, government sectors, and other industries, skyrocketing the market demand.

Swift increase in the adoption of AI to obtain quick, precise, and advanced cybercrimes investigation, is catalyzing the market demand.

Digital Forensics Market - Restraints

Lack of proper knowledge to operate the technology can act as a restraint for the market expansion.

Non-affordability of these modern technologies by small enterprises might hinder the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has adversely impacted the global digital forensics market due to factors such as raw material unavailability,

absence of labors, shut down of manufacturing units, supply chain disruptions along with others. However, regardless of encountering a slump in demand, the global market has higher grow prospects in the coming years. As per FMI, the global market will expand by both volume and value amid the assessment period, 2020-2030.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global Digital Forensics market include Cargill Inc., Dohler GmbH, Givaudan SA, Sensient Technologies Corporation, International Flavors & Fragrances, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, CHr Hansen A/S, Kerry Group, Ingredion Incorporated, DuPont, CP Kelco, Tatel & Lyle PLC, Lonza Group AG, Ashland Inc, Palsgaard A/S, Corbion N.V, Arthur Branwell & Co Ltd., DDW The Color

House, Carotex Flavors and Hangzhou

Fuchun Food Additive Co. Ltd.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the digital forensics market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights on the basis of type (computer forensics, mobile device forensics, network forensics, database forensics, cloud forensics), component ( hardware, software, service), end user ( government & law enforcement, legal services firms, military & defense, IT & telecom, BFSI, others), across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

