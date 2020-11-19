Andersen Global continues its expansion in Barbados with the addition of collaborating firm Tailored Tax Solutions, further exhibiting the organization's commitment to building an exemplary practice in the Caribbean region.

Founded in 2015, Tailored Tax Solutions is led by Office Managing Director Dominique Pepin. The team of five professionals works with companies and individuals and specializes in tax advisory, tax compliance and immigration matters. In addition to providing services in Barbados, the firm also provides services to clients in Antigua, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent.

"As an Arthur Andersen alumna, best-in-class service and stewardship were two values instilled in me early in my career and are the same values that laid the foundation for our firm's success," Dominique said. "Providing a custom approach that fits the needs of our clients is our top priority and working with professionals that share our values is important to us," Dominique said. "Our collaboration with Andersen Global further enhances our team and service offerings here in Barbados and will allow us to provide more extensive coverage and cross-border, seamless solutions."

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added, "Our collaboration with Dominique and her team enhances our capabilities in Barbados and is the next step in integrating more seamlessly with locations in the Caribbean. This is another country where we now have comprehensive tax and legal capabilities. We expect to continue cultivating our platform in the Caribbean, and I am very optimistic about the outstanding team we are putting together as we continue to add key practices and leadership."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 6,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 215 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

