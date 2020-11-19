Glory today announces the implementation of their CASHINFINITY back-office cash recycling solution across 26 Henderson owned stores in Northern Ireland.

The Henderson Group is on a mission to bring efficiencies to all their company-owned and independent stores. In July 2020, the company selected Glory as their preferred supplier for in-store cash recycling technology to drive enhanced efficiency across all their cash processes including cash handling, cash management and CIT/banking processes.

In a recent survey carried out by Ulster Bank some 87% of people in Northern Ireland are still using bank notes and almost two-thirds (62 per cent) envisage continuing to do so in five years' time.

Senior executives at Henderson Group identified 26 of their company-owned EUROSPAR locations as a 'quick win' for cash efficiencies through deployments of Glory's CI-100 back office cash recycling solutions. This decision was motivated by the fact that these large format stores would benefit from installing back office solutions quickly and efficiently and providing a quick ROI on the investment. By deploying the CI-100 into these chosen stores, the executive team is also future proofing a closed loop deployment in time following the successful integration of Henderson Technology's EDGEPoS software with Glory's CI-10 point of sale solution.

Ron Whitten, Chief Financial Officer, Henderson Group says "Glory's range of retail cash handling solutions provide centralised control of cash inventory and optimisation of all cash processes. CASHINFINITY offers a retail cash management solution with the flexibility to fit any size store. Whilst we have been focused on streamlining in-store administrative tasks and removing inefficiencies in our processes for some time to allow stores to focus on the customer experience, the current challenges presented by COVID-19 have further heightened our interest in new technologies to remove pressure on our store teams.

After successfully testing the Glory back office machine in one of our EUROSPAR supermarkets, with proven time efficiencies through removing routine non value added tasks such as float replenishment, till uplifts, safe counting and lodgement preparation etc., and demonstrating a return on investment in time saving alone of over 30% even with the reduction in cash takings due to the current climate, it was an easy decision to roll this out across a significant swathe of the company owned sites, with expectation of more to follow."

The first live store with the full CI-100 back office system was EUROSPAR P&G in Portadown, which quickly proved the return on investment business case that led to the 26-store order.

In studying the full potential of stores for the CI-100 deployment, it became clear that the flagship store in Millisle should implement the solution prior to opening in September 2020 allowing the supermarket to have an efficient cash management system in place from day one of operations.

Mark McCallum, VP Business Development EMEA Country Head UK Ireland, Glory said "We are very proud to have been chosen as the preferred supplier for cash recycling solutions by Henderson Retail and Henderson Technology. We were tasked with designing solutions that addressed their specific challenges. We were delighted to work in partnership with the Henderson team to build a future proof cash management system that will deliver tangible value across their store network. I would like to thank Henderson Group for the trust placed in Glory and for the support that we have enjoyed as a supplier of choice.

About GLORY

As a global leader in cash technology solutions, we provide the financial, retail, cash center and gaming industries with confidence that their cash is protected and always working to help build a stronger business.

Our cash automation technologies and process engineering services help businesses in more than 100 countries optimize the handling, movement and management of cash. While we span the globe, we personally engage with each customer to address their unique challenges and goals enhancing staff efficiency, reducing operating costs and enabling a more rewarding customer experience.

Employing over 10,000 professionals worldwide with dedicated R&D and manufacturing facilities across the world, GLORY is built on a rich customer-focused, technology-driven heritage spanning almost a hundred years.

For further information please visit www.glory-global.com or follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/glory_global.

About The Henderson Group

Henderson Group is a local family business achieving 84 th place on the latest 2020 Sunday Times HSBC Top Track 100 league table of the UK's private companies.

place on the latest 2020 league table of the UK's private companies. Henderson Group is ranked 6th in the Ulster Business Top 100 NI Companies 2020 and ranked 2 nd in the Ulster Grocer Top 75 NI Food Drink companies 2019.

in the Ulster Grocer Top 75 NI Food Drink companies 2019. The Group owns the SPAR, EUROSPAR, VIVO, VIVOXTRA and VIVO Essentials franchises in Northern Ireland.

Four companies make up the Group Henderson Wholesale, Henderson Retail, Henderson Group Property and Henderson Foodservice.

Henderson Wholesale has been distributing food and grocery-related products to the convenience retail sector for over 120 years and is the largest operator of its kind in the country.

The Group is committed to sourcing local fresh foods from farmers, growers and suppliers, with over 75% of fresh products sourced on the island of Ireland.

Henderson Retail owns and operates 97 SPAR, EUROSPAR and VIVO branded stores in Northern Ireland.

Henderson Foodservice is a market leading supplier to the catering industry, providing a vast range of products to hotels, schools, restaurants etc. across Ireland.

Operating out of its head office in Mallusk, the Group employs over 4,000 employees across Northern Ireland.

Multi award winning Henderson Group companies have claimed Retail Industry Awards Community Retailer of the Year and Fresh Produce Retailer of the Year; Belfast Telegraph Business Awards Excellence in Development of Management and Leadership for Henderson Foodservice; Deloitte Best Managed Company Gold standard and Investors in People Gold and Silver accreditation; and Mobile App of the Year at the Belfast Telegraph IT Awards and Innovative Business of the Year at the Business Eye Awards for Henderson Technology.

