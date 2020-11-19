OpGen Q320 sales were $1.1m, up 63% from Q319, thanks to the merger with Curetis. The company announced that it will be increasing its focus on the Unyvero platform, partly due to its level of automation and ease-of-use and partly due to the desire to improve the company's operating efficiency. In light of this, OpGen has decided to discontinue the legacy FISH products business as of mid-2021 and also to discontinue the Acuitas AMR Gene Panel clinical trial in urine samples for complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI). The company plans to initiate a clinical trial program for cUTI with the Unyvero platform in mid-2021, expanding into invasive joint infections (IJI) in the US later in that year.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...