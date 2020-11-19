The French energy giant has acquired Charging Solutions, a recharging stations specialist, from German industrial group Viessmann. It has also won a tender by the municipal government of Paris to operate 2,300 EV charging points.From pv magazine France France's Total has acquired Charging Solutions, a German provider of recharging stations for electric vehicles, for an undisclosed sum. The Munich-based company will now be integrated with Total Deutschland, the German unit of Total. It will become the operator of a network of 2,000 charging points at private business locations throughout Germany, ...

