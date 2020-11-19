Jonathan Weiss Featured in Two Exclusive Interviews

Jonathan Weiss recently explained what he has learned throughout his career as a real estate investor in two interviews

In the interview with Kivo Daily, Mr. Weiss explained why he decided to become a real estate investor.

"It is a way to make a big impact on the world. I like creating spaces for people to live and to work," explained Jonathan Weiss.

He further shared that the real estate industry requires somewhat of an appetite for risk, which he believes is an important trait for any entrepreneur or innovator. He explained that being an entrepreneur involves a high risk/high reward outlook and that the potential for high reward and outsized returns is a real driver for most successful real estate owners and developers.

He also shared one thing that he did at the onset of his career that he would change if he could.

"I would have taken more risks early on and not be scared to make a mistake. I would have just dived in and learned from my mistakes instead of being scared into indecision," said Jonathan Weiss.

In his interview with Thrive Global, Mr. Weiss said that the hardest obstacle he has overcome is battling an addiction with opiates after having several shoulder surgeries. After recovering from it, he believes the obstacles he has overcome have made him stronger.

He also offered some advice for others.

"Be mindful and stay in the moment. Enjoy the journey. Life is very fragile. Through a lot of the experiences that I've had, I've realized how fragile life is," said Jonny Weiss.

"I've also been guilty of projecting into the future and creating stress and anxiety for myself because I worried about what could happen in the future and anticipating negative events in the future. I had to really work on mindfulness and some meditation techniques to overcome that. I am grateful for each day that I have, for being healthy, and for the friends and family that are in my life."

About Jonathan Weiss

Jonathan Weiss was born in New York City, but raised in Greenwich, Connecticut from about nine years old. He grew up as a devoted and competitive athlete excelling in multiple sports, eventually narrowing and focusing his talents on baseball. He was intensely recruited by an array of Division I college baseball programs, initially playing for Boston College for his freshman year, transferring to Tulane for three years, and eventually finishing his studies at Cornell University. Though he majored in psychology, baseball remained a clear passion for much of his life. Unfortunately, after suffering a major injury during a game that sidelined him for a season, this injury led to subsequent shoulder surgeries, effectively ending his baseball career.

After college and after this loss of his central passion, Jonathan began to explore new fields, pursuing work in several industries including finance, sports management, health & fitness and medicine. He was searching for a career in which he could wholly devote his drive, intellect and heart after the loss of baseball.

Eventually, Jonathan Weiss found that real estate merged his multiple interests and could allow for a fertile and exciting career. For the past five years his focus and determination has been in this space, working in multiple roles, at multiple levels and pursuing a graduate degree to broaden his expertise, experience and network. After excelling in various roles at Red Sky Capital, he left in 2019 to complete a master's program in Real Estate Finance & Investment, graduating from New York University. He is currently looking for real estate investment and consulting opportunities across the country.

