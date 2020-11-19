The Leadership Development Group: What's in Store for the US Healthcare Industry in 2021? Join TLD Group's Dr. Kent Bottles for a Compelling Presentation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2020 / What will happen to the healthcare industry in the United States under a Biden Administration? Will the Supreme Court declare the ACA unconstitutional? How will the new political landscape impact the coronavirus vaccine and treatments? Join The Leadership Development Group (TLD Group) on Thursday, December 3rd at 12:00 pm ET for a thoughtful presentation and facilitated QA with Dr. Kent Bottles, a medical keynote speaker and healthcare consultant specializing in the future of healthcare and healthcare leadership development. To register, click here.

"Few others have the historical lens and ability to keep current on the rapid changes occurring within the healthcare industry as Dr. Kent Bottles. Kent manages to keep track of all the evolving developments in the industry and understands the implications of the rapidly changing healthcare environment for the future of the health ecosystem, and we are thrilled he has agreed to share his knowledge with our clients, coaches, and friends," said Tracy Duberman, PhD, President and CEO, The Leadership Development Group. "During this webinar, Kent will share his opinions and analyze perspectives from key opinion leaders on how the new political landscape will affect hospitals, doctors, patients and pharmaceutical companies."

Dr. Bottles' is often also called upon to facilitate hospital board retreats and conduct strategic planning sessions for hospital systems and medical group practices across the country. As Kent likes to quote, "Prediction is very difficult, especially if it's about the future" (Nobel Physics laureate Nils Bohr) and "It is far better to foresee even without certainty than not to foresee at all" (Henri Poincare).

The Leadership Development Group (TLD Group) is a full service talent development firm offering customized solutions to help leaders and teams execute strategy through a combination of innovative solutions including Executive Coaching, Team Development Consulting, Leadership Academies and Physician Leadership Training. TLD Group also offers several featured offerings including Virtual Leadership Development, COVID-19 Leadership Support, and Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Programs. For more information on developing customized leadership programs, visit https://www.tldgroupinc.com/.

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations

978-475-4441 (office) or 978-502-4895 (cell)

ariemer@tldgroupinc.com

SOURCE: The Leadership Development Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/617407/Whats-in-Store-for-the-US-Healthcare-Industry-in-2021-Join-TLD-Groups-Dr-Kent-Bottles-for-a-Compelling-Presentation