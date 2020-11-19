EQS Group's Q3 results were good, with revenues up 16% to €9.2m, boosted by a strong performance in Investor Relations, up by 28%. This points to the higher end of management's FY20 target ranges for group revenue and EBITDA and we have lifted our forecasts accordingly. FY21 should be a pivotal year, with the opportunity to sign up clients ahead of the upcoming EU whistle-blower directive. Additional investment is being made to boost sales and marketing, dampening EBITDA in the short term but increasing the medium-term potential, with the €100m revenue target for FY25 intact.

