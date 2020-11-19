Anzeige
PR Newswire
19.11.2020 | 17:10
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

World Sports Network Secures Vendor Registration License for Michigan

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Gaming Control Board has granted World Sports Network (WSN.com) with a vendor registration license to operate in Michigan. The Board is tasked with overseeing Sports Betting in Michigan, including the responsibilities of approving or denying registration applications.

With this latest State approved license WSN is now licensed in ten states where sports betting is legal and regulated. WSN is focused on the sports news coverage, industry statistics, and tools that fans need in order to stay informed.

Since the repeal of PASPA, the decision to approve sports betting as a legal activity has been left up to the states to decide. Every year more and more states have been approving sports betting and WSN has gone hand in hand with those states who make the leap. This latest license is a critical step to providing Michiganders with the sports news coverage they require in the age of corona where in person attendance has been all but destroyed.

CONTACT:

Gustave Seeberg
gustave.seeberg@wsn.com
+4526608652

