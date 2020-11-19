The "UK Mortgages Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the key findings from a twice yearly survey of 2000 plus mortgage holders and prospective home buyers. It includes insights on a diverse range of mortgage related topics such as understanding application channel experience, acquisition, engagement, satisfaction, advocacy, loyalty dynamics, switching refinancing intention. The report also includes a thought-leading section focusing on understanding the impact of COVID-19 on the mortgage market.
Some key questions answered in this section include:
- How has borrower sentiment and intention changed?
- Have borrowers changed their debt repayment strategies?
- Are borrowers aware of and understand the implications of mortgage deferrals?
- Are borrowers satisfied with their lenders' assistance in helping them cope with the pandemic so far?
Companies Mentioned
- Nationwide
- Halifax
- Barclays
- Santander
- HSBC
- NatWest
- Lloyds Bank
- Coventry Building Society
- First Direct
- Virgin Money
- TSB Bank
- Royal Bank of Scotland
- The Co-operative Bank
- YBS Group
- Skipton Building Society
- Bank of Scotland
- Leeds Building Society
- Bank of Ireland
- Birmingham Midshires
- Cheltenham Gloucester
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/12xnrg
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201119005985/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900