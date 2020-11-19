The "UK Mortgages Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the key findings from a twice yearly survey of 2000 plus mortgage holders and prospective home buyers. It includes insights on a diverse range of mortgage related topics such as understanding application channel experience, acquisition, engagement, satisfaction, advocacy, loyalty dynamics, switching refinancing intention. The report also includes a thought-leading section focusing on understanding the impact of COVID-19 on the mortgage market.

Some key questions answered in this section include:

How has borrower sentiment and intention changed?

Have borrowers changed their debt repayment strategies?

Are borrowers aware of and understand the implications of mortgage deferrals?

Are borrowers satisfied with their lenders' assistance in helping them cope with the pandemic so far?

