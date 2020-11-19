DJ Directorate Change

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Directorate Change 19-Nov-2020 / 16:44 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 19 November 2020 Directorate Change Daily Mail and General Trust plc Daily Mail and General Trust plc announces that, with immediate effect, it has appointed Filippa Wallestam as a Non-Executive Director. Filippa Wallestam brings extensive knowledge and experience in the fields of broadcasting and digital media strategy. She is currently EVP & Chief Content Officer at Nordic Entertainment Group, the Nordic region's leading streaming company. Her previous roles at the company include EVP & CEO of Nordic Entertainment Group Sweden and Head of Strategy for Free-TV and Radio. Formerly, she worked at Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in the media practice, working with flagship clients including DMGT. She left BCG to become a Business Analyst acting as chief of staff to the Chairman at DMGT in 2013. Amongst her many projects, she led the project management of the dmg media restructuring in 2013. There are no further details in relation to this new director which require disclosure pursuant to paragraph 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority. Name and contact number for queries: Fran Sallas, DMGT Company Secretary: 0203 615 2904 Daily Mail and General Trust plc Northcliffe House 2 Derry Street London W8 5TT www.dmgt.com [1] Registered in England and Wales No. 184594 ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Category Code: BOA TIDM: DMGT LEI Code: 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 88201 EQS News ID: 1149483 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=919a76601535b4b3b210f49d7a6dd9db&application_id=1149483&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

