Berkeley Capital Ltd.: Berkeley Capital Announces New Partnership With Equicor

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2020 / Berkeley Capital Ltd., a Cleveland-based real estate private equity firm, today announced a new strategic partnership with Equicor, a visionary commercial real estate developer with a wide range of experience in hotel, medical, office and mixed-use assets.

This partnership brings together two firms that share an opportunistic and innovative approach to real estate. Equicor's diverse real estate experiences - across multiple asset classes - combined with Berkeley's customized sourcing of international equity and debt capital, creates exciting opportunities for collaboration.

"Equicor and Berkeley share similar perspectives on the U.S. real estate market and the challenges and opportunities ahead," said Berkeley Capital Managing Director Michael Wager. "We stand ready to work with Equicor to identify and acquire distressed and under-valued assets that come to market as the U.S. economy further adapts to the effects of the COVID-19 crisis."

"Strong relationships are essential for success in this industry, which is why we are so excited about this partnership with Equicor, whose principals share in Berkeley's core values," said Adnan Zai, strategic partnerships advisor with Berkeley Capital.

Equicor currently has a portfolio of development and acquisitions valued at over $750 million. Collectively, the Equicor team has over $4.5 billion in development and construction experience.

"Berkeley's access to international capital and their cross-border experience is what makes them stand out among other capital sources," said Greg Small, managing director of Equicor. "We're excited about this partnership and the growth opportunities that it brings for both firms."

About Berkeley Capital

Berkeley Capital is a boutique real estate private equity firm dedicated to creating new investment opportunities for international sources of capital and focusing on providing clients access to alternative investment strategies relevant in today's economic climate. Its experienced team and flexible approach maximize investor returns and produce results that support clients' long-term goals of wealth preservation and financial growth. Additional information is available at www.berkeley-capital.com. Follow Berkeley on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Equicor

Equicor leverages a team of highly skilled and experienced associates with a range of expertise in hotel, commercial, and mixed-use development. With over $4.5 Billion of combined experience in development and construction management, the Equicor team has established its reputation as a trusted, results-driven company. Equicor possesses the knowledge and experience to oversee and manage all aspects of the development process from start to finish. Strict oversight and precise planning have proven to add value and consistently deliver excellent results for clients and investors.

