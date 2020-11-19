Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 19 November 2020 it repurchased 575,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 156p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 16,565,812.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 16,565,812 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 27,311,720.

Global Equity Income Shares (IVPG)

The Company announces that, on 19 November 2020 it repurchased 730,000 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each at 198p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 13,339,159.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 13,339,159 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 25,857,022.

Balanced Risk Allocation Shares (IVPB)

The Company announces that, on 19 November 2020 it repurchased 517,000 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each at 142.50p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of Balanced Risk Allocation Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 5,926,218.

The total number of Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 5,926,218 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 4,569,506.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

19 November 2020