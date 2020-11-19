Major Motion Logistics in El Paso, Texas, Moving to New Location for Added Convenience

Company built on 50 years of experience also adding more features for customers

El PASO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2020 / Major Motion Logistics, serving the area with top-notch dirt and debris removal services for more than two years, is moving to a new location to better serve its customers.

The logistics company, currently located in El Paso, Texas, is making the move to a bigger location at 10288 Dyer Street in El Paso, Texas, which will allow it to grow its already long list of services. The owners plan to build a shop as well as a truck wash at the new site, allowing it to offer truck maintenance/washing for independent drivers.

The new yard will more easily be able to house the wide range of equipment offered by Major Motion Logistics, including 10-wheel dump trucks, pneumatic trailers, flatbeds, and much more. Customers can be assured that the right truck for the job will take care of their dirt hauling needs and its dumpsite is fully approved by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

The team at Major Motion Logistics looks forward to serving even more customers while delivering the same quality of service it has come to be known for.

For more information, call 915-478-0811 or visit: majormotionlogistics.com.

About Major Motion Logistics

Located at 10288 Dyer Street in El Paso, Texas, Major Motion Logistics, founded by Cesar Lopez Sr., Cesar Lopez Jr., and Angel Lopez in 2018, is built on three generations of expertise. The company is a branch of A.L Trucking, founded by Mr. and Mrs. Arturo Lopez in 1965, bringing more than 50 years of experience to all of its projects. Major Motion Logistics boasts a wide variety of hauling equipment to benefit its customers, with a TCEQ approved dumpsite. The company also specializes in Mexico border crossings.

Contact:

Cesar Lopez

info@majormotionlogistics.com

915-478-0811

SOURCE: Major Motion Logistics

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/617618/Major-Motion-Logistics-in-El-Paso-Texas-Moving-to-New-Location-for-Added-Convenience