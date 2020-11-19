The "Top 100 Enterprises Gambling and Betting Activities in Romania" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Top 100 Enterprises is a report which analyses the biggest 100 companies from each industry in Romania (organized by NACE rev. 2. codes) using data from their balance sheet and P&L account from the last 5 financial years.

3 Models of risk analysis and performance of companies

The publisher created three analytic models similar to the models used by financial institutions to establish risk, for each company present in the report and performed the analysis of financial data from the last 5 years.

Depending on the performance each company obtained a score between 0 100 and one of the 5 risk classes (Very high risk -> Very low risk) determining the relative position of the company in the industry and whether the company has improved, maintained or deteriorated in the last year.

Analysts built the entire report around the idea of transmitting the results of the analysis as efficiently as possible, the report is interactive and easy to navigate.

In order to easily perceive the results, the tables and charts are made especially for each group of indicators analyzed so that the visual presentation blends perfectly with the technical component.

Centralization of performance scores

Analysts combined the results of the 100 companies into two representative dashboards, made specifically to illustrate each element of the risk and performance models and how each indicator analyzed influenced the final score.

Both dashboards focus on the centralized transmission of results and allow for comparative analysis and for a full imagine of the industry.

The Top 100 Enterprises gives you a complete image of the largest companies in each industry in Romania with a severe financial analysis recommended for companies that do business in Romania, want to sell their product in Romania, expand their business in Romania, vet a potential partner from Romania or analyze their competition.

Key Topics Covered:

Part I. Companies Score Dashboard

Part II. The Publisher's Benchmark Score Dashboard

Part III. Navigation menu

Part IV. Performance and risk analysis of the 100 companies

Key information for each company

The Publisher's Trend Score

The Publisher's Benchmark Score

The Publisher's Financial Score

Financial information and financial indicators charts

Balance Sheet and P&L Account 2015-2019

Efficiency Indicators

Profitability Indicators

Debt Indicators

Evolution over time of financial indicators

Comparative evolution of financial indicators

Evolution over time of size indicators

Part V. License to use and risk limitation

