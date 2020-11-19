Technavio has been monitoring the EV charging connector market in Europe and it is poised to grow by 22.02 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 19% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market in Europe 2020-2024

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market in Europe. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

Shift in demand from AC charging to DC fast charging is a major trend driving the growth of the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 19% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 22.02 mn.

Who are the top players in the market?

ABB Ltd., Lumberg Holding GmbH Co. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sumitomo Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd., Tesla Inc., Webasto SE, and Yazaki Corp., are some of the major market participants.

What is the key market driver?

The increasing adoption of EVs is one of the major factors driving the market.

How big is the Norway market?

The Norway region will contribute to 24% of the market share.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Lumberg Holding GmbH Co. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sumitomo Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd., Tesla Inc., Webasto SE, and Yazaki Corp. are some of the major market participants. The increasing adoption of EVs will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market in Europe forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

EV charging connector market in Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation

Electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market in Europe is segmented as below:

Speed Slow Charging Fast Charging Rapid Charging

Geographic Landscape France Germany Norway The UK Rest Of Europe



EV charging connector market in Europe 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market in Europe Size

Electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market in Europe Trends

Electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market in Europe Industry Analysis

This study identifies shift in demand from AC charging to DC fast charging as one of the prime reasons driving the EV charging connector market in Europe growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market in Europe 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market in Europe growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market in Europe vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

