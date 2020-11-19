Technavio has been monitoring the EV charging connector market in Europe and it is poised to grow by 22.02 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 19% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201119006119/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market in Europe 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Click Get Free sample report in minutes
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market in Europe. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major trends in the market?
Shift in demand from AC charging to DC fast charging is a major trend driving the growth of the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 19% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 22.02 mn.
- Who are the top players in the market?
ABB Ltd., Lumberg Holding GmbH Co. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sumitomo Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd., Tesla Inc., Webasto SE, and Yazaki Corp., are some of the major market participants.
- What is the key market driver?
The increasing adoption of EVs is one of the major factors driving the market.
- How big is the Norway market?
The Norway region will contribute to 24% of the market share.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
- Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market by Application and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The automotive electronic control unit market size has the potential to grow by USD 10.94 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes
- Massage Equipment Market by Product, End-user, Type, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The massage equipment market size has the potential to grow by USD 3.27 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Lumberg Holding GmbH Co. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sumitomo Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd., Tesla Inc., Webasto SE, and Yazaki Corp. are some of the major market participants. The increasing adoption of EVs will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market in Europe forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
EV charging connector market in Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation
Electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market in Europe is segmented as below:
- Speed
- Slow Charging
- Fast Charging
- Rapid Charging
- Geographic Landscape
- France
- Germany
- Norway
- The UK
- Rest Of Europe
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40840
EV charging connector market in Europe 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market in Europe report covers the following areas:
- Electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market in Europe Size
- Electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market in Europe Trends
- Electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market in Europe Industry Analysis
This study identifies shift in demand from AC charging to DC fast charging as one of the prime reasons driving the EV charging connector market in Europe growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market in Europe 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market in Europe growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market in Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market in Europe vendors
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market outlook
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CHARGING SPEED
- Market segmentation by charging speed
- Comparison by charging speed
- Slow charging Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Fast charging Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rapid charging Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by charging speed
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Norway Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Germany Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- UK Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- France Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Emergence of connected EVs
- Rising development of wireless charging for EVs
- Shift in demand from AC charging to DC fast charging
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- Lumberg Holding GmbH Co. KG
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Sumitomo Corp.
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Tesla Inc.
- Webasto SE
- Yazaki Corp.
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201119006119/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/