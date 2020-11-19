Continuous population growth and the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases have caused a sense of urgency in the diagnostic devices market. Consequently, this has led to the rising adoption of molecular practices, and increased government interventions, propelling growth in the infectious disease diagnostics market. However, infectious disease diagnostics market players still face various challenges. What are the main roadblocks to growth in the diagnostics devices market? Infiniti's market intelligence experts identified minimal awareness of novel diagnostics solutions, lack of compiled regulatory procedures, and inferior laboratory conditions as some hurdles to industry growth. However, our market intelligence solutions help companies develop decision-making strategies and deduce effective growth strategies to tackle these roadblocks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201119006170/en/

Factors Restricting Growth of the Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

To leverage Infiniti's market intelligence solutions and gain in-depth insights into the ideal growth strategies for players in the infectious disease diagnostics market, request a free proposal

"Infectious disease diagnosis is among the most dynamic spaces in the in-vitro diagnostics industry. As a result, the companies operating in this market space have started investing and focusing more on the development of novel diagnostics, which will escalate the growth of this market," says a diagnostic devices market expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client, a leading player in the global infectious disease diagnostic testing market, sought to gain a comprehensive understanding of the diagnostic devices market. They aimed to analyze dynamic market trends, identify growth drivers, and evaluate potential market challenges. Additionally, the diagnostic devices market client wanted a detailed overview of various market segments and to understand the market dynamics of the infectious disease diagnostic products segment. Therefore, they approached Infiniti Research to leverage our expertise in offering market intelligence solutions. During the seven-week engagement, the diagnostic devices manufacturer also sought to receive information regarding commonly purchases medical equipment, average prices of the same across European countries, and evaluate the industry's long-term growth.

Our Approach:

Infiniti's market intelligence experts developed a comprehensive approach to assist the diagnostic devices market client, that included the following:

Identifying and evaluating significant market trends in relevant sub-segments of the diagnostic devices market, including respiratory disease testing, and HIV testing

Conducting comprehensive research including analyzing information from published literature, such as company presentations, white papers, and assessment reports

Developing a hypothesis and analytical framework for the engagement

Speak to industry experts and learn how market intelligence solutions help diagnostic devices market players gain a comprehensive understanding of their market and stay a step ahead of competitors, market trends, and challenges.

Business Outcome:

The market intelligence study provided the diagnostics device market client with crucial insights into performance, warrant standards, design, and manufacturing requirements of diagnostic testing devices. The client successfully identified challenges and market trends. Additionally, the insights provided the diagnostic devices manufacturer with crucial information regarding approved accreditation systems, regulatory bodies, and reimbursement pathways in Europe. They also benefitted by identifying market space for their offerings and gaining the exposure and experience to understand regulatory policies and reimbursement pathways required in the diagnostic devices market.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201119006170/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us