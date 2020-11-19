Jesse Willms Scholarship Fund is Now Accepting Applications

While tuition costs have been steadily rising over the past three decades, the economic and financial uncertainty caused by the pandemic has left many students unsure how they are going to pay back their loans. Entrepreneur and businessman, Jesse Willms has just launched his Academic Scholarship Campaign as a means to support individuals pursing a post-secondary education.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2020 / Jesse Willms is pleased to announce the launch of his scholarship fund, The Jesse Willms Scholarship Program, which will be accepting applications until January 12th, 2021. Seeking to help students in need of financial aid, this scholarship is for those currently enrolled in a business program or are interested in running/starting their own business.

With three scholarship prizes to be won, Jesse Willms encourages everyone who meets the criteria to apply, as all post-secondary students studying in the United States and Canada are eligible.

Applicants are required to submit a 500-word essay outlining their idea for a business and how they plan to bring it to life. Competitive applications will also touch on their long and short-term professional goals.

First place winner will receive $3000, second place winner will receive $2000, and the third-place winner will receive $1000. Application deadline is December 11th, 2020 and the winner will be announced on December 18th, 2020.

With colleges and universities facing substantial losses in revenue, it is likely that tuition costs will keep climbing at a faster rate to compensate. Many of these schools are now trying to cut costs, which has reduced the number of tenured professors, has resulted in lower pay, and has put a freeze on hiring. As many of these costs are being passed onto students, Jesse Willms wants to alleviate some of the stress and anxiety associated with student debt.

Jesse Willms wants as many students as possible to apply. Understanding that students are applying for dozens-if not hundreds-of scholarships this year, Jesse Willms has simplified the application process. As an entrepreneur himself, Jesse knows how many hurdles students today are up against and looking forward to reading through applicant essays.

About Jesse Willms

Jesse Willms is thriving entrepreneur and business professional. As the owner of multiple vehicle history websites, he brings a strong sense of commitment and passion to every one of his projects. Having recognized the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Willms is making an effort to help support those looking to obtain a post secondary degree in business. He hopes that all those who qualify will take the time to apply.

