Donnerstag, 19.11.2020
Achtung! Kurschance!: Ad-hoc-Meldung: Auslöser für erneut fast 100% Kursplus am Donnerstag!?
PR Newswire
19.11.2020 | 21:04
G20 Riyadh Summit: Media Access and Opportunities

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi G20 Presidency invites media to participate in the Leaders' Summit week culminating with the Leaders' Summit on 21 - 22 November.

Before and during the Leaders' Summit, media will have access to photos, videos, press releases, and a series of media briefings and roundtables on the themes of the Saudi G20 Presidency.

Click here to access the official Media Microsite.

All activities and press conferences will be streamed live, and broadcast-quality footage will be made available, as well as:

  • Press Releases and Media Briefs
  • The Communiqué
  • Speech Transcripts
  • Video Footage
  • Summit Video Gallery
  • Summit Photo Gallery
  • Information about the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Further information about the Saudi G20 Presidency, details of the Leaders' Summit, and schedule of the upcoming G20 Media Briefings and Roundtables can be found here.

© 2020 PR Newswire
