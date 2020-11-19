Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.11.2020
PR Newswire
19.11.2020 | 21:22
Frost & Sullivan Reveals Top 5 Growth Opportunities in the Energy & Environment Industry for 2021

Energy experts have outlined key areas expected to transform the industry next year

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global energy and environment (E&E) industry is going through an unprecedented transformation driven by innovation and disruptive business models. The advent of greener, smarter, and more connected products and services will transform our society into a digital and sustainable domain, offering enhanced efficiency, environmental performance, productivity, flexibility, and profitability.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1339178/Frost_And_Sullivan_Energy_Environment_Industry.jpg

However, in the wake of COVID-19, many companies in the energy sector are struggling with pricing pressures, commoditization, and industry disruption. To help companies identify new avenues for top-line growth and plan for a more fruitful 2021, Frost & Sullivan's team of industry experts have compiled a complimentary insight: Top 5 Growth Opportunities in the Energy & Environment Industry for 2021 - What You Need to Know Now.

To download the complimentary insight, please visit: http://frost.ly/4vy

Gain insight into exciting new growth opportunities, strategic recommendations, best practices, and future developments in the following areas:

  1. Energy transformation
  2. Sustainability and circular economy
  3. Smart and cognitive buildings
  4. Electrification of transport, mobility, heating, and industrial processes
  5. New service-based business models

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Contact:

Jaylon Brinkley - Corporate Communications

Frost & Sullivan

(c)+1 (832) 481 4884 (o)+1 (210) 247 2481

jaylon.brinkley@frost.com

© 2020 PR Newswire
