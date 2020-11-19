IC Capitalight Corp.: Capitalight Announces Results of 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and the Appointment of Officers

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2020 / IC Capitalight Corp. (CSE:IC) ("Capitalight" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce the results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on November 19, 2020.

As of the October 13, 2020, the record date for the Meeting, there were 85,580,770 common shares of the Company outstanding and entitled to vote at the Meeting. Of this amount, there were 45,593,576 common shares (53.3%) represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

The final voting results of the Meeting are set out below:

1. Election of Directors . Each of the nominees were elected as directors and will serve and hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, unless they cease to hold office. The following table sets forth the vote of the shareholders at the Annual Meeting with respect to the election of directors:

Nominee For Withheld Brian Bosse 99.9% 0.1% Marc Johnson 99.9% 0.1% Bryan Loree 99.9% 0.1% Douglas MacQuarrie 99.9% 0.1% Veronika Hirsch 99.9% 0.1%

2. Appointment of Auditors . The Company's shareholders approved that MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants be appointed auditors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company at such remuneration as may be fixed by the directors of the Company and the directors be and they are hereby authorized to fix such remuneration. The following table sets forth the vote of the shareholders at the Annual Meeting with respect to the appointment of MNP LLP:

For Withheld 99.9% 0.1 %

3. Approval of the Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan . The Company's shareholders approved that the Omnibus Plan as set out in the Circular be and is hereby approved; that the Company be and is hereby authorized to grant Awards to acquire up to 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company from time to time in accordance with the terms of the Omnibus Plan; and that any one director or officer of the Company be and is hereby authorized, for and on behalf of the Company, to execute and deliver all documents and do all things as such person may determine to be necessary or advisable to give effect to this resolution, the execution of any such document or the doing of any such other act or thing being conclusive evidence of such determination.. The following table sets forth the vote of the shareholders at the Annual Meeting with respect to the approval of the Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan:

For Against 99.6% 0.4 %

ABOUT IC CAPITALIGHT CORP.

The Company operates as a merchant bank that pursues value-based investment opportunities in accordance with its internal investment policies. The securities investment portfolio, consisting primarily of Stone Debentures, is generating positive cash flows on a quarterly basis. The Murenbeeld subsidiary, which operates a proprietary subscription research business focused on the gold and silver sectors and on Canadian preferred shares, is generating recurring revenues. The portfolio of mineral exploration properties, consisting of the Blue Lake Cu-Ni-Pt-Pd and Ashuanipi Gold properties, are at an early stage of exploration.

